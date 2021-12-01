Mamata gravitating force, says Mukul Sangma

Kolkata: Stating that Congress had miserably failed to combat BJP, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma, on Tuesday, termed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a "gravitating force" and said that more people would join the movement against the saffron party under her leadership, which has made people believe that political dynamics in the country will change in the coming days.



Sangma–the two-time former Meghalaya chief minister– along with 11 Congress MLAs recently joined Trinamool Congress making it the main opposition party in that state. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee formally inducted them to the party, and Mamata Banerjee presented them with shawls.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Sangma said: "Within 45 days TMC organisation will be set up across Meghalaya. The credibility of TMC is very high in that state and the people want to put an end to the misrule of the BJP." He regretted that Congress has miserably failed to combat the BJP across the country, including the north-eastern states.

Charles Pyngrope, the newly appointed TMC president of Meghalaya thanked Mamata Banerjee for accepting them into the party. By joining TMC they will be able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Meghalaya, he maintained.

He pointed out that thousands of Congress workers in Meghalaya want a change and an alternative and their decision of joining the TMC is the result of that. He said the people of the country want a change and more and more people will join this movement under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

He made it very clear that they had joined TMC after carefully assessing the ground reality and the feelings of the people of that state.

Partha Chatterjee, secretary-general of Trinamool Congress, said TMC has made its presence felt in Tripura and Goa and will move to several other states. It will intensify its fight against the BJP and its policies that have made the lives of people miserable. Subrata Bakshi, state president of TMC, was also present at the press conference.