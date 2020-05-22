Mamata directs ministers to get on the job without delay

Kolkata: After Cyclone 'Amphan' inflicted large-scale devastation across the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed her ministers to carry out relief work without wasting any time.



She instructed state Public Works Department minister Aroop Biswas to ensure that patchwork on roads should be carried out in a proper manner so that the same work is not needed to be done again after the monsoon.

"PWD can carry out the repairing of small roads, Banerjee said after directing senior officers to talk to Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari if NHAI can carry our repairing of state highways.

As crops, flowers, beetle leaves plantation and cash crops were damaged, she directed top brass of both Agriculture and Horticulture department to complete the assessment of damages as early as possible so that farmers can be provided with necessary support at the earliest.

The power supply also has to be restored as early as possible, she said adding cleaning of ponds should be carried out immediately and Fisheries department must utilise all scope of pisciculture by engaging local people in the water bodies.

She directed the Education and Food department that midday meal and food supply to ICDS beneficiaries should not get affected and the irrigation department has to carry out tasks for repairing or rebuilding of damaged culverts and small bridges.

Animal Resource department has been directed by the Chief Minister to ensure that there should not be any shortfall in fodder for cattle.

Banerjee also directed senior police officers to engage local clubs in different relief and reconstruction work and to form WhatsApp group with them. IAS officer PB Salim will be the nodal officer for the same.

Moreover, she directed each of her cabinet ministers and some MLAs to oversee the work in districts, responsibilities of which was given to them by the Chief Minister during Thursday's meeting. Firhad Hakim will be in touch with all civic bodies. Rajib Banerjee has been given the responsibility of Nadia, Malda, North and South Dinajpur while Aroop Biswas will look after Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar along with Gautam Deb. Arup Roy and Pulak Roy will be overseeing the situation in Howrah. Sujit Bose will support Jyotipriya Mallick in North 24-Parganas.