Mamata Banerjee in Time magazine's '100 most influential people of 2021' list

New Delhi: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been listed in the Time magazine's 100 most influential people of the year, according to the list released on Wednesday.

Time unveiled its annual list of 'The 100 Most Influential People of 2021' on Wednesday, a global list of leaders that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, US President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, and former US President Donald Trump.

"On May 2, she stood like a fortress against the expansionist ambition of Narendra Modi, a seemingly invincible Prime Minister, when she retained her role of chief minister of West Bengal in the state's assembly elections, despite the money and men of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party," Barkha Dutt wrote.

"Unlike many other women in Indian politics, Mamata has never been framed as someone's wife, mother, daughter or partner. She rose from abject poverty — working once as a stenographer and a milk-booth vendor to support her family," she adds.

"Of Banerjee, it is said, she doesn't lead her party, the Trinamool Congress — she is the party. The street-fighter spirit and self-made life in a patriarchal culture set her apart. If any coalition of forces were to come together to counter Modi nationally, Mamata is almost certain to be the pivot," Dutt further added.