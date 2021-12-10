Malik apologises for making comments against Wankhede family despite giving undertaking

Mumbai: NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday tendered an unconditional apology to the Bombay High Court for making public comments about NCB official Sameer Wankhede and his family despite an assurance that he would not do so.

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, who appeared for Malik, submitted an affidavit by the minister where he apologized for having violated the court's November 29 order.

It was not his intention to dishonor the court by breaching his own undertaking, Malik said in the affidavit.

But he also contended that he made the comments in question during an interview and they were not part of social media posts, or public comments.

"I offer my unconditional apology to this court in terms of breaches of the undertaking given on November 25 and November 29," he said in the affidavit.

He will not make any personal comments about the Wankhede family until the high court heard the defamation suit filed against him by Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev, the

minister said.