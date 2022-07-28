Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Maldivian Prez Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to visit India
Nation

Maldivian Prez Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to visit India

BY Team MP28 July 2022 5:56 PM GMT

New Delhi: Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will pay a four-day visit to India from August 1 with an aim to lend further momentum to the already close partnership between the two countries.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties, including in areas of defence and security, have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives, will pay an official visit to India from August 1-4," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Solih will be accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation.

Bagchi said the Maldivian leader will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on President Solih.

Besides official engagements in New Delhi, President Solih will also visit Mumbai and participate in business events.

"President Solih's upcoming official visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership and impart direction to the two sides that will lend further momentum to this partnership," Bagchi said.

He said the Maldives is India's key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a "special place" in the country's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

"In recent years, the partnership has witnessed rapid growth in all areas of cooperation," Bagchi said.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
India monitors any development having bearing on its security

'India monitors any development having bearing on its security'

754 public authorities got suo motu disclosure audited in 2020-21: Govt

754 public authorities got suo motu disclosure audited in 2020-21: Govt

India raises concern over execution of 4 pro-democracy activists in Myanmar

India raises concern over execution of 4 pro-democracy activists in Myanmar

Supreme Court to hear six pleas challenging provisions of Places of Worship Act on Friday

Supreme Court to hear six pleas challenging provisions of Places of Worship Act on Friday

Pune realtor diverted Rs 300 cr of DHFL money for buying property in London: CBI

Pune realtor diverted Rs 300 cr of DHFL money for buying property in London: CBI

Oppn protests continue, site of protest moves to Parl entrance

Oppn protests continue, site of protest moves to Parl entrance

Uddhav faction moves top court, challenges LS Speaker

Uddhav faction moves top court, challenges LS Speaker's decision

MP: BJP claims to have won 226 out of 312 posts, Congress 167

MP: BJP claims to have won 226 out of 312 posts, Congress 167

Will make Punjab waterlogging free: Mann

Will make Punjab waterlogging free: Mann

Crops on thousands of acres submerged in Hry: Hooda

Crops on thousands of acres submerged in Hry: Hooda

'Arrangements in place to drain rainwater from farmers' fields'

'Prepare vision document'

Himachal Cabinet decides to grant 6 per cent subsidy on apple cartons

Himachal Cabinet decides to grant 6 per cent subsidy on apple cartons

Share it
X
X