Maldivian Prez Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to visit India
New Delhi: Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will pay a four-day visit to India from August 1 with an aim to lend further momentum to the already close partnership between the two countries.
The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties, including in areas of defence and security, have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.
"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives, will pay an official visit to India from August 1-4," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.
Solih will be accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation.
Bagchi said the Maldivian leader will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on President Solih.
Besides official engagements in New Delhi, President Solih will also visit Mumbai and participate in business events.
"President Solih's upcoming official visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership and impart direction to the two sides that will lend further momentum to this partnership," Bagchi said.
He said the Maldives is India's key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a "special place" in the country's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.
"In recent years, the partnership has witnessed rapid growth in all areas of cooperation," Bagchi said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'28 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure28 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging MCD poll postponement on Aug 528 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue...28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT