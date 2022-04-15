Making efforts to fill up vacancies, improve judicial infra: CJI Ramana

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Friday said he is making efforts to fill up vacancies in the judiciary and to improve judicial infrastructure in the country, besides addressing issues relating to security of judges and others.



Our judiciary is overburdened, he said, while speaking after inaugurating the two-day Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference here.

The CJI said he has taken up filling up vacancies and improving the infrastructure of the judiciary soon after taking over.

"The reason is access to justice is possible only when we provide sufficient number of courts as well as infrastructure," he said.

Justice Ramana said he wanted to see that there are no pending vacancies either in the high courts, Supreme Court or the district judiciary.

He also sought to see that the judicial system is strengthened. Chief Justice Ramana added judicial infrastructure was found to be inadequate in different parts of the country.

In the case of Telangana, he had cleared the pending file for increasing the number of judges from 24 to 42 without delay, he said.

He requested the judicial officers to create a congenial environment for the litigants and to always remember the human aspects of the dispute.

"Law cannot be far from equity. It is important to project the human face of the judiciary whenever you have scope for invoking your discretion," he said.

The judicial officers must sensitize themselves to different vulnerabilities of the parties, including minors, women and persons with disabilities who may have different requirements, and treat everyone with respect, he said.

Highlighting the significant role played by the judicial officers in the Constitutional scheme of things, he said the officers should apply their mind independently on the materials presented

before them.

"For instance, the requirement of the Criminal Procedure Code are not mere formalities. They are an important check on the executive excesses and represent substantive rights of the accused," he said.