'Majoritarianism cannot let farmers suffer': TMC leader hits out at govt

New Delhi: Day after the Budget session of the Parliament commenced, TMC Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay hit out at the Centre during the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.



20 political parties boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind's Budget speech on Friday in support of the farmers, protesting the three contentious farm laws. However, the Trinamool Congress leader also confirmed that his party will take part in the debate and discussions over the President's address and the General Budget on the Floor of the House.

"20 opposition parties boycotted the President's address and this is a strong message for the government to withdraw farm laws; majoritarianism cannot let farmers suffer," Bandyopadhyay mentioned during the meeting. "Prime Minister must convene a meeting of all party leaders and discuss threadbare; this will be a good message that government is democratic," he added further.

He also urged the Centre to hold an all-party meeting with not only with the parliamentarians but senior leaders of the respective parties.

Both inside and outside of the Parliament, All India Trinamool Congress members raised the unemployment issue several times and this time also the senior Lok Sabha MP said, "Unemployment continues to be a problem; the hungry youth are fighting and we need to show them a path. Let us hold a comprehensive debate in the House."

He also assured that on the external affairs issues, states are with the central government, but at the same time it should also enhance its relationship with the state government. "The Philosophy of our federal structure system needs a thorough review, as the functioning over several issues has become very difficult," Bandyopadhyay also added.