Major fire in Mumbai building; many feared trapped, say officials
Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside, Fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation.
There is no report of any casualties so far.
The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7.10 pm, a Fire official said, adding that it was a level 3 fire.
He said at least 8-10 fire engines have reached the spot along with water tankers.
"Many people are feared trapped inside the building. Rescue operation is underway," he added.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says...23 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
J'khand verdict in favour of citizens amid CAA/NRC stir:...23 Dec 2019 12:17 PM GMT
J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal23 Dec 2019 11:49 AM GMT
Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru23 Dec 2019 11:34 AM GMT
JMM-Congress Set To Win Jharkhand, Raghubar Das Concedes...23 Dec 2019 11:15 AM GMT