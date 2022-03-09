Majithia's remand extended till Mar 22

Chandigarh: A court in Mohali on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia till March 22 in

a drugs case.

The 46-year-old Majithia appeared before the court which extended the custody, his counsel Arshdeep Singh Kaler said. Majithia was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on February 24 after he surrendered before the court in connection. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Punjab Police to not arrest the former Punjab minister till February 23 in the case so that he can undertake electioneering in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli had, however, directed Majithia to surrender before a trial court after the Punjab assembly polls on

February 20.