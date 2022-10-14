Majithia Wage Board: Bennett & Coleman wins first set of cases

NEW DELHI: Times of India, Bennett & Coleman won battle of Majithia wage Board. Raj Birbal, senior advocate and Raavi Birbal, advocate appeared for Times of India, Bennett & Coleman in a bunch of 86 matters having huge financial stakes. Raj Kumar, additional district judge had passed detailed awards appreciating arguments, evidence and cross-examinations. This is the first set of cases decided in favour of management ever since Majithia Wage Board had been implemented. Media companies have been facing such disputes ever since the wage boards came.

It was argued by Raj Birbal, senior advocate and Raavi Birbal, advocate that employees have utterly failed to prove the violation of any subclause of clause number 20 of the Majithia Wage Board. Labour court presiding judge Raj Kumar held that the grant of ACD (assured career development)/promotions was not automatic but subject to the satisfactory completion of service. Court also noted that the workmen executed various letters and receipts acknowledging that they had received their full and final amounts from the management.

In the opinion of this court, management's counsel correctly argued that the claim for fixation of the new basic beyond the maximum limit of the revised pay scales is not in consonance with the recommendations of the Majithia Wage Board.

The complainants had sought an increase in the amount received, claiming that they were entitled to the 'claim amount' on account of arrears of wages and/or interim relief according to the Majithia Wage Board recommendations, which was allegedly not given by the company.