Majithia gets 3-day protection from arrest

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted a three-day protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for approaching the Supreme Court to challenge its order in which the anticipatory bail plea of the former minister had been dismissed.



The court of Justice Lisa Gill on Monday had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Majithia, who had been booked in a drug case earlier.

Petitioner is afforded three days to enable him to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court for challenging this order. Till then, petitioner be not arrested, according to the order which came out on Tuesday. Majithia's counsel had prayed for protection for seven days from

the court.

The dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea has come as a setback to Majithia, who is the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the Majitha Assembly constituency in Amritsar

district.

The process for filling of nomination papers for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls began on Tuesday.

Majithia (46), who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month, had moved the High Court seeking

anticipatory bail.

The High Court on January 10 had granted an interim protection to Majithia from the arrest in the matter while directing him to join the investigation on January 12. The HC had also imposed some conditions, including not leaving the country.