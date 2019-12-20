Maintain peace, no citizen will be thrown out: Maha CM
Nagpur: Against the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that no citizen of the state should fear eviction.
Peace should be maintained in the state, he said in the Legislative Assembly here.
The state has witnessed sporadic violence in the last two days over CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens.
"The state government will not allow violation of the rights of citizens of any community or religion," Thackeray said.
"Those who want to protest, they can give memorandum to the authorities, and should do it in peaceful way. You can meet me too. Citizens need not fear that they will be thrown out of the country after the implementation of the act," he said.
"There should not be any incident which will be a blot on the state," he said.
Later, talking to reporters, the CM said there was a lot of unrest and misunderstanding over the CAA and NRC.
"Protest marches are being taken out, there is violence. The Supreme Court is yet to decide on the constitutional validity of the act," he said.
"I appeal citizens to maintain peace and calm," he added.
