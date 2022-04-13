Mahatma Phule remembered

New Delhi: My Home India, an organisation working nationwide for different causes such as providing assistance to the North Eastern people and working for social harmony among citizens, on Monday held a programme to mark the birth anniversary of 'Mahatma Phule', the epitome of social justice and source of hope for many people in the country, in New Delhi's Constitution Club of India.

Mahatma Phule has worked for social justice, social equality, women empowerment & education through out his life.

Union Minister Dr L Murugan, MoS, Information and Broadcasting, Govt of India, was the Chief Guest and Pratima Bhowmik, MoS, Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of India & Senior Journalist Bhau Torsekar were Guest of Honour at the event.

BJP National Secretary & Founder of My Home India, Sunil Deodhar gave a keynote speech at the event.

BJP National SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya, Vice Chairman of the National SC Commission, Arun Halder & Dada Idate (Chairman, National Commission for Denotified, Nomadic & Semi-Nomadic Tribes) also graced the occasion.

Chief Guest Dr L Murugan while sharing his thoughts on the occasion said that PM has set a benchmark on functioning of government. He has let the commissions work independently, this idea had derived from the vision of Mahatma Phule. Our Prime Minister is following his path and working for the society," he added.

Sunil Deodhar hailed Phule's work & remembered his struggle against all odds to bring reform in the society.

"Mahatma Phule has brought and is the founder of two concepts, children's home and night schools. He was the one by whom India's first orphanage was opened", he added.