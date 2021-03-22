Maha:Thane district sees 2,195 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Thane: With the addition of 2,195 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,88,444, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of five more persons, the death toll in the district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), went up to 6,382.

The mortality rate in Thane district now stands at 2.23 per cent, he added.

A total of 2,66,557 patients have recovered from COVID-19 disease so far in Thane district, taking the recovery rate to 92.41 per cent.

There are 15,505 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 47,546 while the death toll is 1,209, he said.



