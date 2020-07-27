Maha's Covid-19 count grows by 9,431; death toll now 13,656

Mumbai: The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,75,799 on Sunday with the single-day surge of 9,431 cases, the health department said.

As the virus claimed 267 more lives, the state's death toll reached 13,656, it said.

As many as 6,044 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recovered persons to 2,13,238, the department said in a statement.

Maharashtra now has 1,48,601 active cases, it said.

A total of 18,86,296 people have been tested so far.

Mumbai city and its suburban areas on Sunday reported 1,101 fresh cases, which took its total to 1,09,161. With 57 deaths, the fatality figure of the region reached 6,093.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 56.74 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.63 per cent, the department said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a single-day rise of 3,426 new cases on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 count to 2,24,266, while the number of fatalities reached 9,025, it said.