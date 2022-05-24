'Maharishi Kashyap's birth anniversary to be restricted holiday'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing a large gathering during the Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti celebrations organized in Karnal, made several important announcements for the Kashyap community.



The Chief Minister announced that the birth anniversary of Maharishi Kashyap would be included in the list of restricted holidays. Besides this, a chair in the name of Maharishi Kashyap Chair will be set up in Kurukshetra University for research on the life history of Maharishi Kashyap, for which an amount of 15 lakh will be given to the University this year, he announced.

Khattar further announced that the Chowk in Karnal Sector 14 and Jundla Government College to be named after Maharishi Kashyap.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Maharishi Kashyap's birth anniversary would be celebrated every year by organizing similar state level functions and an Antyodaya Kaushal Rozgar Kendra would also be opened in his name. Apart from this, he also announced to give a grant of

Rs 44 lakh for the construction of four Dharamshalas of Kashyap Community at Karnal, Kurukshetra, Bilaspur and Safidon.

The Chief Minister said that for the upliftment of the weaker sections and ensuring the overall development of every citizen, an Antyodaya Skill Development Center would be opened in every district so that the skilled persons can be trained and more employment opportunities can be provided to them.

The birth anniversary of Kabir Das ji, Maharishi Valmiki, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Guru Ravidas ji is also being celebrated at state level. The Chief Minister said that PM Narendra Modi decided to celebrate 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji across the country under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'