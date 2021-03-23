Maharashtra: Three dead as truck overturns after collision

Palghar: Three persons have been killed and five others injured when the truck they were travelling in overturned after being hit by a container truck on Jawhar- Talwada road in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.



The accident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Vikramgad tehsil, around 120 kms away from the district headquarter.



The driver of the container truck has been arrested, a local police official said.

