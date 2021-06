Maharashtra sees 9,974 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,974 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 143 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 60,36,821 and the toll to 1,21,286, the state Health department said.



A total of 8,562 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 57,90,113 so far, leaving the state with 1,22,252 active cases, it said.

Mumbai reported 739 fresh cases and 13 deaths, raising the cumulative caseload to 7,20,349 and the number of the COVID-19 deceased to 15,396.

Mumbai division, including the city and satellite towns, added 2,188 new cases to its tally and 25 deaths, which raised the total caseload to 15,89,869 and the fatality count to 31,858, the report said.

Nashik division reported 653 cases during the day including 373 infections in Ahmednagar district and 161 in Nashik district.

Pune division reported 2,575 fresh cases including 929 in Satara district and 587 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division added 3,821 infections including 1,192 in Kolhapur district and 992 in Sangli district, the report said.

Aurangabad division added 222 cases, Latur division 235, Akola division 176 cases and Nagpur division 104 during the day.

With 2,10,866 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 4,10,42,198, the department said.

Meanwhile, with the municipal corporation imposing fresh restrictions under the level-3 category, all malls and auditoriums will remain closed beginning June 28 in Pune.

As per the order issued by the Pune civic body on Saturday, shops selling essential items will remain open till 4 pm on all days while shops under the non-essential category will operate from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.

Restaurants, bars, and food courts will operate from Monday to Friday till 4 pm with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of the food is allowed till 11 pm.

Gyms, salons, beauty parlours will also operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday to Friday till 4 pm, the order said.

All the public places such as gardens, playgrounds will remain open for people from 5 am to 9 am.

Social, religious and entertainment programs are allowed to be held from Monday to Friday till 4 pm in the presence of 50 people. "The duration of such a programme cannot be extended beyond three hours where COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must be followed," it said.

Bracing itself against the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, the Maharashtra government recently tightened the unlocking process in the state and announced that restrictions will not be relaxed beyond 'level 3' .