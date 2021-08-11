Maharashtra sees 5,609 COVID cases, 137 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 coronavirus positive cases and 137 fatalities, including the highest 46 in the Pune region, while 7,568 patients recovered, a state health department official said.

With the new additions, the tally of infections and the death toll in Maharashtra rose to 63,63,442 and 1,34,201, respectively, the official said. The number of recoveries has increased to 61,59,676, leaving the state with 66,123 active cases.

Compared to Monday, the number of cases went up by 1,104 in Maharashtra while the count of fatalities doubled compared to 68 deaths reported the day before.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.8 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.

Dhule, Nandurbar, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia districts, and Malegaon and Parbhani municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 case, the official said.

At 782, Satara district reported the highest number of new infections in the state in the day.

Among the eight regions in Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest number of 2,330 cases, followed by 1,413 cases in the Kolhapur region.

Among the other regions, the Mumbai region reported 707 cases, Nashik region 683, Latur region 398, Aurangabad region 33, Akola region 31 and Nagpur region 14, the official said.

Of the 137 fatalities, the highest number of 46 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 43 in the Kolhapur region. Mumbai region reported 19 deaths due to COVID-19, Nashik region 11, Aurangabad region eight, Latur region five, Akola region four and Nagpur region one, according to the official.

Mumbai city saw 239 COVID-19 cases and five deaths. Pune city reported 247 infections and five fatalities.

Among 66,123 active patients in Maharashtra, the Pune district has the highest number of 13,892 patients. The Pune district has the highest number of 10,65,837 recovered cases. Dhule district does not have a single active case, the official said.

With 1,79,402 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra climbed to 4,99,05,096, the official said.