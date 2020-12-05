Maharashtra sees 4,922 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,922 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,47,509, the state health department said. With 95 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll in the state mounted to 47,694, an official said.



At the same time, 5,834 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,15,884. The state is now left with 82,849 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 758 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,85,267 while the death toll rose by 19 to 10,964, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,12,05,118 samples.

Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,640 new cases, taking the total caseload to 6,38,517. A total of 18,652 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The overall number of cases in the Pune division reached 4,61,199 while the tally of fatalities rose to 10,916, he said.

Nashik division's cumulative case count stands at 2,48,980 and death toll at 4,616, he said. Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,14,010 cases and 3,892 deaths while the total number of cases in Aurangabad division stands at 68,965 and deaths at 1,746.

Latur division has reported 75,953 cases until now and 2,300 fatalities.

Akola division has 59,631 cases while 1,435 people have succumbed to the viral disease until now. Nagpur division has so far reported 1,78,073 infections and 4,018 fatalities, the official informed.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,514 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,17,333, the state health department said.

With 15 more persons succumbing to the viral infection, including nine deaths in Ahmedabad, three in Rajkot, two in Surat, and one in Aravalli, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 4,064, it said.

At the same time, 1,535 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,98,527, the department said in a release.

A total 69,668 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours at the rate of 1,071.82 tests per day per million population. 81,72,380 samples have been tested so far.

The state now has 14,742 active cases.

At 332, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the day in the state, followed by 241 in Surat, 178 in Vadodara and 145

in Rajkot.