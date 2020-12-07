Maharashtra sees 4,757 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,52,266, the state health department said.



The death of 40 patients pushed the cumulative toll to 47,734, it said.

A total of 7,486 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 17,23,370, the department said in a statement.

1,12,73,705 people have been tested until now.

The state now has 80,079 active cases, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 93.04 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.58 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 786 new COVID-19 cases in the day and 13 fatalities, taking the caseload to 2,86,053 and the fatality tally to 10,896, respectively, it said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) added 1,488 new cases, taking the overall caseload to 6,40,005 and 18,607 fatalities, the release said.

Nashik city reported 163 fresh cases, Pune 263, Pimpri Chinchwad 111,Nagpur 390 and Aurangabad 96, it said.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: positive cases 18,52,266, deaths 47,734, active cases 80,079, recoveries 17,23,370, the number of people tested 1,12,73,705.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,455 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,18,788, the state health department said.

With 17 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, including 10 deaths in Ahmedabad, three in Surat, and one each in Amreli, Botad, Rajkot and Vadodara, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 4,081, it said.

At 1,485, the number of recoveries exceeded the new cases.

The tally of recoveries in the state now stands at 2,00,012, taking the case recovery rate to 91.42 per cent, the department said a release.

The state now has 14,695 active cases.

With 69,310 samples being tested during the day, the overall tally of tests rose to 82,41,960, the release said.

Ahmedabad reported 306 new cases, Surat 235, Vadodara 174 and Rajkot 164, it said.

Among other districts, Kheda and Mehsana reported 56 new cases each, Gandhinagar 53, Jamnagar 45, Panchmahal 36, Patan 33, Surendranagar 29, Sabarkantha 27, Bhavnagar and Banaskantha 26 each, Kutch 24, Dahod 23, Amreli 21, Junagadh 20, Morbi 19, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur and Mahisagar 10 each, etc.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,315 with the addition of two new cases, while the recoveries rose to 3,299, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,18,788, new cases 1,455, deaths 4,081, active cases 14,695 and people tested so far 82,41,960.