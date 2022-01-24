Maharashtra sees 40,805 fresh Covid-19 cases, 44 more deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,805 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,07,225, while 44 fatalities put the toll at 1,42,115, a health department official said.



The discharge of 27,377 people during the day took the recovery count to 70,67,955, leaving the state with 2,93,305 active cases, he said.

With 1,95,256 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Maharashtra went up to 7,33,69,912, he said.

No Omicron case was detected in the state during the day, keeping the tally of those affected by the new variant to 2,759, of which 1,437 have been discharged as well, the official said. The total number of Omicron cases in Mumbai is 1,009 and in Pune city 1,002, he added.

As per the state health department data, Mumbai reported 2,550 new cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,33,915 and toll to 16,535. Mumbai division, which comprises adjoining districts, saw 6,665 cases and 21 deaths, leaving the tally at 21,79,271and toll at 36,416.

Nashik division reported 4,777 cases, while Pune division saw 15,166 cases, including 6,284 in Pune city and 4,085 in Pimpri Chinchwad, the health department said.

Kolhapur division reported 1,900 cases, Aurangabad division 1,819 cases, Latur division 2,233, Akola division 1,510 and Nagpur division 6,735.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to reopen schools for primary classes to XII from Monday was taken after complete thought was given to the issue.

Schools were shut last month after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Talking to reporters in Jalna on Sunday, Tope said opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long.

The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer.

"We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following COVID-19 norms is a must," the minister said, adding that parents must send their wards to school.

While COVID-19 cases have increased over the past few days, 90-95 per cent oxygen and ICU beds are vacant, he said, adding that restrictions would be eased if the rate of hospitalisation remains low.