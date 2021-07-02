Maharashtra reports 9,195 COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took its infection tally to 60,70,599, the health department said.



With 252 fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,22,197, it added.

The state reported about 600 fewer new cases but over 100 more fatalities compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 9,771 new infections and 141 deaths.

Of 252 deaths reported on Thursday, 206 had occurred in the last 48 hours and 46 in the last week, the official release said.

As many as 8,634 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 58,28,535.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The positivity rate is 14.5 per cent.

There are 1,16,667 active COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra.

State capital Mumbai recorded 656 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 7,22,878, while the death toll in the city increased to 15,472 with 21 fresh fatalities.

As many as 536 new cases were found in Pune city, taking its tally to 4,94,647, while the death toll there rose to 8,270 as 105 fatalities were reported in the city though it included some earlier unreported fatalities too.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 23, 253, 67, 23 and 11 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Out of 1,16,667 active COVID-19 patients across the state, the highest 17,086 are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 16,105 and 12,605 patients, respectively.

In Mumbai division which includes Mumbai and satellite towns, 2,004 new cases were found, taking the region's tally to 15,97,355, while 25 fresh fatalities took the death toll in the region to 32,103.

In Pune division, 2,610 new COVID-19 cases were found, increasing the infection tally to 14,24,754, while 143 fatalities took the death toll in the region to 26,055.

With 721 new cases and 10 fresh deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the Nashik division rose to 8,90,989 and death toll to 17,471.

In Kolhapur division, 3,262 new cases took the tally of cases to 4,17,284, while the death toll in the region increased to 11,511 with 61 fatalities.

With 84 new cases and two fresh fatalities, the tally of cases in Nagpur division increased to 7,69,013 and death toll to 13,520. In Aurangabad division, 204 new cases took the tally of cases to 2,81,222, and the death toll increased to 6,369 with two new deaths.

With 192 new cases and eight fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Latur division increased to 3,35,494 and death toll to 9,122.

In Akola division, 114 new cases took the tally to 3,54,342, while the death toll increased to 5,928 with only one death.