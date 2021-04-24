Maharashtra reports 66,836 Covid cases, 773 deaths; 74,045 recoveries

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday reported 66,836 new coronavirus cases, a little less than the day before, but the deaths jumped by over 200 to 773, the health department said. The caseload rose to 41,61,676 while death toll reached 63,252.

On Thursday, the state had reported 67,013 cases and 568 fatalities. Out of 773 fatalities, 360 occurred in the last 48 hours and 224 last week, while remaining deaths had taken place before that, the department said.

After a long time, the number of recoveries exceeded new cases. As many as 74,045 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases to 34,04,792.

So active cases dropped from 6,99,858 on Thursday to 6,91,851.

Mumbai recorded 7,199 new cases and 72 fatalities, taking the case tally to 6,16,279 and the toll to 12,655.

With 2,77,610 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus in Maharashtra went up to 2,51,88,266.

Currently, 41,88,266 people are in home quarantine, while 29,378 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.81 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.52 per cent, the department said. The state's positivity rate is 16.53 per cent, it said.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 16,968 cases and 180 deaths, taking the count of cases to 12,86,497 and toll to 22,364. After Mumbai city, Raigad district reported 27 deaths followed by 22 in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and 16 in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in the division.