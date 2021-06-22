Maharashtra reports 6,270 COVID cases, a 4-month low

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,270 new coronavirus cases, a four-month low daily count, taking its COVID-19 tally to 59,79,051, while 94 deaths pushed the toll to 1,18,313, the state health department said.



The infection count was the lowest since February 23 when 6218 cases were reported. Maharashtra had recorded 6,971 cases on February 21.

As many as 13,758 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,33,215, a statement from the health department said.

There are now 1,24,398 active cases in the state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 95.89 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent, the statement said.

The health department said 1,54,835 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding so far, 3,96,69,693 tests have been conducted in the state.

According to the statement, Mumbai city reported 518 new cases and seven deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,20,531 and the toll to 15,305.

In the Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 1,473 cases and 15 deaths. This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,77,339 and deaths to 31,304, it said.

In the Mumbai division, Bhiwandi Nizampur city (Thane district) reported just one case and no death for the second day in a row, the statement said.

Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai Virar city, Panvel city and Palghar district also did not report a single COVID-19 death, it added.

The Nashik division reported 488 cases and four deaths. Ahmednagar city, Dhule city and Jalgaon city did not report a single new death due to the viral infection, the health department said.

Nandurbar, Nashik and Dhule districts, too, did not report any fresh death.

The Pune division recorded 1,285 cases. Within the division, Pimpri-Chinchwad did not register any fresh death, the statement said.

The Kolhapur division reported 2,362 cases, while the Aurangabad division registered 171 new infections, but no death, it said.

The Latur division reported 273 cases. Latur and Nanded districts did not see a single fatality due to coronavirus, the statement said.

The Akola division reported 144 cases and two deaths. Akola district, Amravati city, Yavatmal district and Buldhana district did not report any fresh death, it said.

The Nagpur division reported 74 cases and one death (in rural Nagpur), the statement said.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Nagpur city, Chandrapur city and districts of Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, it said.