Maharashtra reports 58,924 Covid-19 cases, 351 deaths

Mumbai: A day after logging the highest 68,631 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a dip in its daily count by recording 58,924 fresh infections and 351 deaths, the state health department said.



The overall case tally in Maharashtra now stands at 38,98,262 while the toll is 60,824, it said.

The state is now left with 6,76,520 active cases.

Of the 351 fatalities, 220 were from the last 48 hours and 85 from the last week.

A total of 52,412 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 31,59,240, the department said in a statement.

At 7,381, Mumbai reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day, followed by 5,086 and 4,616 cases in Nagpur and Pune cities, respectively.

Mumbai's case tally now stands at 5,86,867 while the fatality count is 12,412.

Out of the total 58,924 new cases in the state, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for 15,623 infections, taking the number of cases in the MMR, which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, to 12,19,641.

The MMR has reported 21,792 COVID-19 deaths till now, the release said.

The Pune circle, which includes Pune, Solapur and Satara districts, reported 11,673 new cases and Nagpur circle 11,503.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 81.04 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.56 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 37,43,968 people are in the home quarantine in the state while 27,081 are in institutional quarantine.

With 2,21,626 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far in the state increased to 2,40,75,811, the department said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has said that any cooperative housing society (CHS) having more than five COVID-19 cases, who are present in the society/building, will be declared as a micro containment zone (MCZ).

The state government declared the standard operating procedure (SOP) for MCZs in an order issued on Sunday under the break the chain initiative, launched to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases, which have seen a spurt in the recent weeks.

The government said a MCZ means any delineated area so declared by local disaster management authority (DMA).

The government said if the DMA is of the view that there is a willful default on part of residents leading to their housing society being declared a MCZ, it may levy a fine on them that may collectively go up to Rs 10,000.

If residents continue to display non-compliance towards COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, the DMA may impose further exemplary fines as it deems fit, the order said.