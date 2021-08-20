Maharashtra reports 5,225 new cases, 154 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 5,225 new coronavirus cases and 154 deaths on Thursday, while 5,557 more patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said. With the new additions, the state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 64,11,570, while the death toll increased to 1,35,567, he said.

Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra remained without a single active COVID-19 case for the fourth day in a row.

The official said 5,557 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 62,14,921.

There are 57,579 active cases in the state at present.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.93 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent, he said.

As many as 2,25,870 coronavirus tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall test count to 5,17,14,950, the official said. He said Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 762 new infections, followed by Satara at 707 infections. Satara district topped the list of fatalities with 37 deaths in the last 24 hours.