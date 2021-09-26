Maharashtra reports 3,276 new Covid cases, 58 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,276 new coronavirus infections and 58 fatalities, the state health department said. It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 65,41,119, and death toll to 1,38,834.



On Friday, the state had reported 3,286 new infections and 51 fatalities.

With 3,723 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries increased to 63,60,735.

The state has 2,59,120 people in home quarantine, 1,483 in institutional quarantine and 37,984 active patients.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.24 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,79,92,010 with 1,72,625 tests conducted since Friday evening.

Districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Nanded, Wardha and Gondia did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases. Similarly, Dhule, Parbhani and Chandrapur municipal corporations also did not report any new cases.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 658 new infections during the day, followed by Mumbai district with 455 new infections. Ahmednagar district also witnessed the highest 11 fatalities.

Among eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,039 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 995 cases in Mumbai region. Nashik region reported 778 new cases, Kolhapur 258, Latur 116, and Aurangabad region 50 cases, while Nagpur and Akola regions reported 20 cases each. Of 58 fresh fatalities, the highest 18 were reported from Pune region, followed by 12 deaths each from Nashik and Mumbai regions.

Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any deaths. Kolhapur and Latur regions logged seven deaths each and Aurangabad region reported two deaths. Mumbai city witnessed 455 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 172 new cases and three fatalities.

Among districts, Pune has the highest 9,416 active cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 65,41,119, New cases- 3,276, Total deaths-1,38,664, New deaths 58, Total recoveries- 63,60,735, Active cases- 37,984, Total tests conducted- 5,79,92,010.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said cinema halls and drama theatres in the state will be permitted to operate from October 22 on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The state government will soon issue the standard operating procedure (SOPs) in this regard, he said.

Thackeray was speaking at a meeting of the COVID-19 task force, which was also attended by Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Kunal Kapoor, theatre personality Makarand Deshpande, Marathi actors Subodh Bhave, Aadesh Bandekar, among others. In the meeting, it was announced that cinema halls and drama theatres will be allowed to function from October 22, provided they follow all COVID-19- related health protocols.

On Friday, the state government had announced the reopening of religious places from October 7, and issued an SOP for devotees and officials managing places of worship to ensure strict implement of coronavirus-related protocols.