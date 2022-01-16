Maharashtra records 42,462 new Covid cases, 23 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 42,462 new coronavirus infections, 749 less than Friday, besides 23 deaths, the state health department said.



The number of recovered cases surged to 67,60,514 after 39,646 patients were discharged during the day.

The overall caseload rose to 71,70,483, and death toll reached 1,41,779. Also, 125 new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730. Between Thursday and Friday, new COVID-19 cases had decreased by 3,195, compared to which Saturday's fall was smaller.

As many as 879 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far. Coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 1.97 per cent while recovery rate is 94.28 per cent. Of 125 new cases of the highly contagious variant Omicron, 24 were reported from Mumbai, 39 from Nagpur, 11 from Pune, 20 from Mira Bhayndar, nine from Amravati, five from Akola, three from Pimpri Chinchwad while two each came from Aurangabad, Jalna, rural parts of Pune and Ahmednagar and one each from Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Satara, Thane city and Wardha, the report said.

Of 42,462 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths reported on Saturday, 10,661 infections and 11 fatalities were reported from Mumbai city alone.

The tally of active cases increased to 2,64,441.

Currently, 22,10,108 people are in home quarantine and 6,102 persons are in institutional quarantine.

As many as 2,00,156 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 7,17,64,226.

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 20,924 new cases.

It was followed by the Pune region (11,519 new cases), Nashik (2,917 cases), Nagpur (3,021), Kolhapur (1,388), Latur (1,093), Aurangabad (867) and the Akola region (733 cases).

Of 23 deaths, the Mumbai region reported 14 fatalities followed by four in Pune, two in Nashik and Kolhapur each and one death in Akola region.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 71,70,483; fresh cases 42,462; death toll 1,41,779; recoveries 67,60,514; active cases 2,64,441, total tests 7,17,64,226.