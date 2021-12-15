Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP wins 4 out of 6 seats

Mumbai: In a jolt to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, the BJP won four of the six seats in the state Legislative Council, including Nagpur, and wrested the Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat from the Shiv Sena.

Reacting to BJP's victory, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP has busted the MVA's myth that the three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) can win every election in the state by contesting together.