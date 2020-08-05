Maharashtra: Former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dead

Pune: Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died here on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said.



Nilangekar, 89, died at a private hospital here. He tested coronavirus positive in July but recovered and was discharged after testing negative.

Nilangekar, senior Congress leader from Latur in Marathwada region, was the state chief minister from June 1985 to March 1986. He resigned from the post when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after fraud was alleged in the results of the MD examination in 1985 "at his behest" to help his daughter and her friend get through.

Doctors at the Pune hospital where he died said he suffered an acute chronic renal failure with cardiac arrest.

Nilangekar, a close associate former chief minister late Vasantdada Patil, became the chief minister after the latter resigned as CM in protest against Prabha Rau being appointed state Congresspresident without his knowledge.

At that time, Nilangekar was not a member of either House of the state legislature.