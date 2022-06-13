Maharashtra: Cop, aide held for accepting Rs 1L bribe
Gondia: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday detained an assistant police inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe from a farmer and nabbed his accomplice while he was accepting Rs 1 lakh in Gondia district of Maharashtra, a release said.
The accused API is identified as Shrikant Pawar, posted at the Amgaon police station, and his accomplice as Anil Sonkaware. As per the complaint, who is a farmer cum real estate dealer, the API had called him up and accused him of selling out a plot of government land. He threatened to book the complainant and demanded Rs 5 lakh in bribe to avoid trouble, the release said. The complainant agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh but approached the ACB at Gondia.
ACB officials nabbed Sonkawre from Gortha village on Sunday noon while he was accepting the first installment of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.
Subsequently, API Pawar was detained and a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
