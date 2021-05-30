Maharashtra: 695 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 52 more deaths

Thane: Thane has reported 695 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,15,091, an official said on Sunday.



Besides these new cases recorded on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,163, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.77 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,09,024, while the death toll has reached 2,024, another official said.