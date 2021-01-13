Maharashtra: 355 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

Thane: With the addition of 355 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,47,757, an official said on Wednesday.

Five more people also succumbed to the viral infection on Tuesday, raising the death toll in the district to 6,038, the official said.

As of now, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.44 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,37,659 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district to 95.92 per cent.

There are 4,060 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,658, while the death toll has reached 1,193, an official from the district administration said.