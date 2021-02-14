Maharashtra: 2 workers injured in fire at drug unit in Tarapur

Palghar: Two workers have been injured in a fire that broke out at a drug manufacturing unit at Tarapur in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted around 11.30 am on Saturday at the drug unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Boisar in Tarapur, he said.

Two workers suffered burns in the blaze, the official from MIDC Boisar fire station said.

One of them, who was seriously injured, was admitted to a local hospital, while the other one was discharged after being given first aid, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within a couple of hours, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.