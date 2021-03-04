Maha:3 get 2-yr RI for beating cops, ransacking police station

Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced three brothers to two years' rigorous imprisonment for beating up police personnel and ransacking a police station in 2016.



In an order issued on Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge R V Tamhanekar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the three accused - Santosh Balkrishna Kadam (43), Dinesh Balkrishna Kadam (45) and Sunil Balkrishna Kadam (39).

Additional Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that on November 1, 2016, the three accused were taken to the Hajuri police chowkie in Thane for an enquiry following a dispute with their neighbour.

The accused beat up security personnel present there and ransacked the premises.

One of the policemen received injuries and was hospitalised, the prosecution told the court.

The accused contested the case and denied all charges against them.