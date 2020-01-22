Maha: Worker killed, two injured in blast and fire in a factory
Thane: A worker was killed and two others were seriously injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at an industrial unit in Badlapur town here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The explosion took place around 9 am in a dryer of the private factory unit, located in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Badlapur, following which a fire broke out in the premises, fire officer Bhagwat Sonone said.
"A worker was killed and the two others sustained serious injuries. The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where they were undergoing treatment," he said.
Three fire engines from Badlapur and neighbouring Ambernath town were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the flames, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
The deceased and those injured were yet to be identified, he said.
"Our priority is to save lives and extinguish the fire," he added.
