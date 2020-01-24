Maha: Two killed in motorcycle-truck collision

Thane: Two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling by suffered a head-on collision with a truck at Teen Hath Naka junction in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 9.45 pm on Thursday, when a Gujarat-registered truck collided with the motorcycle, killing two Mulund residents, an official from Naupada police said.

While motorcyclist Pratik Avinash Ganatra (23) was killed on the spot, pillion rider Prashant Ghatge (22) died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation Santosh Kadam said.

The truck driver has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police official said.

Bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem and the police are probing into the case, he added.