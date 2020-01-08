Maha: Two Iranian nationals held for duping man of Rs 10,000
Mumbai: Two Iranian nationals have been arrested for allegedly using sleight of hand to dupe a man of Rs 10,000 after hypnotising him, police said on Wednesday.
Azad Abdul Hamid Siraj Simiya (54) and Ejaz Hussain Norimal Hamdani (48), who are on a tourist visa, were arrested by the Andheri police on December 5, an official said.
According to the complainant, the duo accosted him on a busy road in Andheri and asked him to show them what Indian currency looked like, they then hypnotised him and tried to flee with Rs 10,000.
On investigation, the police found that the accused had duped several people in Nepal, Russia and Turkmenistan by adopting similar tactics, the official said.
The accused were caught red-handed when they duped complainant by sleight of hand, they asked the complainant to show them Indian currency and duped him, deputy commissioner of police Zone X Ankit Goel said.
The duo has been arrested under section 420 (cheating) and further investigation is underway, he added.
