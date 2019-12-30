Maha: Two held for robbing, killing senior citizen

Palghar: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 63-year-old woman and robbery at her home in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The victim, Manisha Domble, was stabbed to death on Friday at her home in Virar town by some unidentified persons who decamped with valuables worth Rs 7.29 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery and Rs 20,000 cash, police spokesman Hemant Katkar said.

The woman, who resided with her husband and children, was alone at the time of the incident, he said.

During the probe, the police zeroed-in on two suspects - Yesh Indvatkar (18) and Vinay Dhoneti (19) - and arrested them on Sunday, he said.

Search was underway for the third accused, Vinod Padvi, who fled with the booty, the official said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery) and 459 (causing grievous hurt during house-breaking), he added.