Maha: Tobacco products worth over Rs 59 lakh seized; three held
Palghar: Three persons were arrested and gutka and banned tobacco products worth over Rs 59 lakh were seized on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.
Based on a tip-off, the local crime branch laid a trap and intercepted two vehicles and recovered banned tobacco products worth Rs 59.7 lakh on Wednesday, said Balasaheb Patil, the district superintendent of police Palghar Rural.
Offences under various sections of the IPC, FDA regulations and Food and Safety Regulations had been registered with the Manor and Kasa police stations with respect to the seizure and arrests, he said.
