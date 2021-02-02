Maha: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 215, death toll by 3

Thane: Thane has added 215 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,54,104,an official said on Tuesday.

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported on Monday, taking the toll in the district to 6,158, he said.

Currently, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.42 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,44,632patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 96.27 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,314 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,228, while the death toll is 1,198, an official from the district administration said.