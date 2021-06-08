Maha: Thane logs 476 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

Thane: With the addition of 476 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,22,083, an official said on Tuesday.



These new cases were reported on Monday.

The virus also claimed the lives of 35 more people, which pushed the death toll in Thane to 9,513, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.82 per cent.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,12,211, while the death toll has reached 2,181, another official said.