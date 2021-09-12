Maha: Teenage girl raped in Thane; 1 held

Thane: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a railway premises in Ulhasnagar town here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took on Friday night, they said, adding that the 35-year-old accused was arrested on Sunday.

The girl was on a skywalk at the Ulhasnagar railway station along with her friends while returning home from Shirdi when the accused took her to an isolated room at the nearby railway quarters and allegedly raped her, an official from Kalyan railway police station said.

The victim and her relatives first went to police stations in Ulhasnagar town and were directed approach the railway police, under whose jurisdiction the offence took place. Later, her family members lodged a complaint at the Kalyan railway police station, the official said.

The accused was subsequently traced and arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

According to police, the victim also received injuries on her head, possibly while resisting the move of the accused, and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ulhasnagar.

On Friday, a 34-year-old woman was also raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in Sakinaka area of neighbouring Mumbai, police earlier said.

She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

The suspect was arrested within a few hours of the incident, they added.