Maha sees 3,081 fresh cases, 2,342 recoveries; 50 die

Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,90,759 with the addition of 3,081 fresh cases on Sunday, the state health department said.



With 50 new deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count rose to 50,438, it said in a statement.

Of the 50 fatalities, 21 were from the past 48 hours, while 8 from the last week. The remaining 21 deaths are from the period before the last week, it said. A total of 2,342 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, which took the total number of recovered persons in Maharashtra to 18,86,469, the department said.

There are 52,653 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

With 62,901 new tests for coronavirus, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,38,06,387, it said.

At 531, Mumbai city reported the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the state in the day.

Mumbai's overall caseload has reached 3,02,757. With seven more deaths, the total toll in the megapolis mounted to 11,244. In the limits of municipal corporations of Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad, 267 and 123 cases were reported, respectively, the department said. Pune city reported 271 fresh cases.

Of the total COVID-19-related deaths reported on Sunday, eight were from Nagpur city. Five persons died each in Thane district (barring Thane Municipal Corporation area) and Pune city, the

department said.

Out of the total 3,081 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), accounted for 992 cases. The MMR, which includes Mumbai city and Thane, has till now reported 6,82,679 cases and 19,354 deaths. Maharashtra's current case recovery rate is 94.76 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.53 per cent, the department said. Currently, 2,25,308 people are in home quarantine and 2,045 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,90,759; new cases 3,081; deaths: 50,438; discharged 18,86,469; active cases: 52,653; people tested so far: 1,38,06,387.