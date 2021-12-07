Maha: SC stays local body poll on seats reserved for OBCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed till further orders the local body election in Maharashtra on 27 per cent seats reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).



The apex court made clear that election process for the other seats would continue.

The top court passed the order while hearing two pleas, including the one assailing the provisions inserted /amended through an Ordinance permitting reservation for the category of backward class of citizens up to 27 per cent uniformly throughout Maharashtra in the concerned local bodies.

"As a result, the State Election Commission cannot be permitted to proceed with the election programme already notified in respect of reserved seats for category OBC only in the concerned local bodies," said a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

"The election programme of all the concerned local bodies in respect of reserved seats for category Other Backward Class shall remain stayed until further orders," the bench said in its order.

The apex court observed that the issue had come up earlier before it and a three-judge bench had delivered judgement in which the court had noted the triple test to be followed before provisioning such reservation for the OBC category.

"To overcome the decision of this court, the impugned Ordinance has been issued by the state government and in compliance thereof, the State Election Commission has already notified the election programme which includes reservation for OBC on lines specified in the provisions mentioned in the impugned ordinance," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for Maharashtra told the bench that the provision made in the Ordinance is in conformity with the decision of the apex court and it is only providing for reservation to category of backward class citizen up to 27 per cent.

Observing that it is not impressed by this argument, the bench said that without setting up a commission or collating the empirical data to ascertain the extent of reservation required local government wise, it is not open to the State Election Commission to provide for reservation of OBC category.

That is the first step that ought to have been done, it said, while noting that the state government has constituted a commission in June this year.

The top court said that without waiting for the report and opinion, the state government hasten the process by issuing the Ordinance.