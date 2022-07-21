Maha: SC directs local bodies polls with OBC quota

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra state election commission (SEC) and all the state authorities to ensure that process for local bodies' election is "immediately commenced" in accordance with the recommendation made by the dedicated commission for reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC).



Earlier, the apex court had set aside the quota for OBC in local bodies' elections in Maharashtra for lack of empirical data about their population.

The apex court, which was informed by the SEC that as of today election programme in respect of 367 local bodies has already commenced, said that the poll process be taken forward on the basis of the top court's May 4 order which had said that poll programme be notified within two weeks.

"As regards the remaining local bodies, referred to in the chart filed with the status report, we direct the Election Commission and all the state authorities to ensure that the election process in respect of each of these local bodies is immediately commenced in accord with the recommendation made by the dedicated commission; and is taken forward on the basis of the directions given by this court vide order dated May 4, 2022 .," a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

The apex court was dealing with the application filed by Maharashtra which said that since the dedicated commission for reservation for backward class of citizens in local bodies of the state has submitted its report on July 7 after complying with the necessary enquiries for arriving at the proportion for providing reservation for OBCs local body-wise, the SEC be permitted to proceed with the poll process of the remaining local bodies on that basis.

"Counsel appearing for the Election Commission has pointed out that as of today, election programme in respect of 367 local bodies has already commenced and the same will be continued and taken to its logical end, in due course," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and J B Pardiwala, said in its order.

Referring to the May 4 order, the top court said, "We restate that position and express sanguine hope that the concerned authorities and, in particular, the Election Commission would complete the election process in respect of the remaining local bodies in accordance with law in right earnest keeping in mind the spirit of the mandate of the Constitution of India in that regard.'