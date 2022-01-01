Maha reports 8,067 Covid cases, 50% rise; 8 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 8,067 new coronavirus cases, as much as 50 per cent more than the day before, and eight deaths on Friday, the health department said.

The state, which has witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last ten days of 2021, also recorded four new Omicron variant infections.

On Thursday, the state had reported 5,368 new coronavirus infections and 22 deaths. The COVID-19 case tally of Maharashtra rose to 66,78,821 on the last day of the year.

The death toll of the pandemic increased to 1,41,526.

The state also recorded four new cases of Omicron –one each in Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhaynder and Panvel. All these areas are close to Mumbai.

The state has so far recorded 454 cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11 per cent.

As many as 1,766 patients were discharged, taking the tally of those recovered so far to 65,09,096. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.46 per cent. Maharashtra now has 24,509 active cases.

Mumbai recorded 5,428 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 3,555 the day before, and one death.

The larger Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 6,868 new cases, followed by the Pune region (746 cases), Nashik (217), Nagpur (99), Kolhapur (55), Latur (44), Aurangabad (29) and the Akola region (9).

Pune region reported five deaths, while Mumbai, Latur and Nashik regions recorded a single death each. Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions reported zero fatalities.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which came into force from 1 pm on Friday and will be effective till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

"The city continues to be threatened with COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant, and with a view to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus, people are prohibited from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am next day," the order said. In case of marriages, whether in enclosed or open spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons, the order said.