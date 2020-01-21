Maha: Reciting Preamble must in schools starting January 26
Mumbai: Starting January 26, students in schools across Maharashtra will have to compulsorily read out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies, state minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday.
Reading of the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all" campaign, a state government circular said.
"Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from January 26," the school education minister, who is a Congress MLA, told reporters here.
Students will read out the preamble every day after morning prayers, the minister said.
A government resolution (GR) about reading the preamble during school assemblies was issued in February 2013 when the Congress-NCP government was in power. As per the circular dated January 21, 2020, the old GR was not being implemented.
