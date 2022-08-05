Maha: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son complains of getting threat call for backing Eknath Shinde faction
Mumbai: A Yuva Sena leader and son of a rebel Shiv Sena MLA has lodged a complaint, alleging that he received a threat call for supporting the party faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said on Friday.
Vikas Gogawale, son of rebel legislator Bharat Gogawale, on Thursday lodged a complaint at Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai against unidentified persons, an official said.
In his complaint, Vikas claimed that he had received a call from an unidentified person who threatened him with dire consequences for supporting the Shinde faction, he said.
"With the permission of a court, the police have initiated a probe in the matter," the official added.
Bharat Gogawale, who represents Mahad Assembly constituency in Raigad district, was appointed as the chief whip of the party by Shinde, soon after the latter raised a banner of revolt against the Sena leadership.
